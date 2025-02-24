Liberal candidate Thomas Brough referred to medical tribunal over misconduct complaint

The Liberal party’s candidate for the seat of Albany, Dr Thomas Brough, has been referred to a medical tribunal over a professional misconduct complaint.

The West Australian revealed that they had seen a copy of correspondence that confirmed that Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) had considered a complaint against the doctor and progressed it to a hearing.

Dr Brough is registered with the body as an emergency medical practitioner, he works at the Albany Hospital. While the subject of the complaint is not mentioned in the letter it is believed to relate to comments Dr brough made last year suggesting that LGBTIQA+ communities included “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

““On 20 November 2024, the Medical Board of Australia decided to refer the matter to a tribunal under section 193 of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law because it reasonably believed that the practitioner has behaved in a way that constitutes professional misconduct.”

“The matter will now be prepared for hearing and may take some time to complete.” the letter reportedly reads.

Dr Brough made his comments as a member of the City of Albany council during a discussion about the success of the city’s annual Pride celebration. Shortly afterwards the local branch of the Liberal party selected him to be their candidate for the 2025 state election where he’ll face off against incumbent Labor member Rebecca Stephens.

When contacted by the newspaper Dr Brough reportedly lashed out and those who made the letter public.

“Unlike the activists who have chosen to leak what should be a confidential matter, I will respect due process and let the facts speak for themselves,” he said.

“This calculated leak shows just how desperate my political opponents have become.

“It will not distract me from my campaign, nor will it silence me on important issues.” Dr Brough told The West Australian.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam said she was unaware of the complaint against Dr Brough. While Premier Roger Cook said the party was trying to “sneak” Dr brough into parliament without him being held accountable for his statements.

“The Liberals are trying to sneak him into parliament without actually being held accountable for who he is, what he believes in, what he’s going to do for the people of Albany,” he said.

When speaking last year at an event for local lobby group Keep Children Safe Albany, Dr Brough publicly confirmed that at least 27 individual complaints had been made against him with AHPRA.

He decried the death of traditional values and described complaints about his comments as proof that societal standards had been swept away.

“We are almost there. Where a group, a small group of activists versed in grievance politics can try to deprive a regional town of their health workforce out of ideological spite.” Dr Brough said.



“My experience as your local government counselor demonstrates how even questioning certain concepts can lead to severe professional consequences in the medical field.



“The disproportionate response to my inquiry about minor attracted persons included workplace investigations, threats of expulsion from professional bodies, and numerous complaints to regulatory boards.

“This suggests an environment where there are certain topics that are considered off limits for discussion even when you approach them in good faith.” Dr Brough said in 2024.