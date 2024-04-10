On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

Joel Grey celebrates his birthday

Actor Joel Grey turns 92 years old today. The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.

Grey has been the original actor in many well known musicals, he was the first person to play the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, and also starred Amos Hart in the Broadway revival of Chicago and as Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.

- Advertisement -

Born in Ohio in 1932, Grey went to High School in Los Angeles and began his acting career in children’s theatre in the 1940’s. In the 1950’s and 60’s he appeared in many well known TV shows.

He won the Tony Award for his performance in Cabaret in 1966, he returned to the role for the film version in 1972 and won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars.

Grey has continued to appear in films and television over the decades. In 1985 he appeared in the original production of Larry Kramer’s play The Normal Heart, and he co-directed the 2011 revival of the play.

He married in 1958, the couple divorced in 1982. His daughter is actress Jennifer Grey who starred in the film Dirty Dancing, and appears in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

In 2017 Grey said in an interview with People that he was not a fan of applying labels to sexuality, but if he had to, he’d call himself a gay man.