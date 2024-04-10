Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

History

Joel Grey celebrates his birthday

Actor Joel Grey turns 92 years old today. The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.

Grey has been the original actor in many well known musicals, he was the first person to play the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, and also starred Amos Hart in the Broadway revival of Chicago and as Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.

- Advertisement -

Born in Ohio in 1932, Grey went to High School in Los Angeles and began his acting career in children’s theatre in the 1940’s. In the 1950’s and 60’s he appeared in many well known TV shows.

He won the Tony Award for his performance in Cabaret in 1966, he returned to the role for the film version in 1972 and won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars.

Grey has continued to appear in films and television over the decades. In 1985 he appeared in the original production of Larry Kramer’s play The Normal Heart, and he co-directed the 2011 revival of the play.

He married in 1958, the couple divorced in 1982. His daughter is actress Jennifer Grey who starred in the film Dirty Dancing, and appears in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

In 2017 Grey said in an interview with People that he was not a fan of applying labels to sexuality, but if he had to, he’d call himself a gay man.

Latest

News

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

0
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.
Culture

Perth International Cabaret Festival launches 2024 program

0
The Perth International Cabaret Festival has launched it's 2024...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson banned for three matches over homophobic slur

0
Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been handed a...
News

Tickle v Giggle: high profile case on recognising transgender women begins

0
Roxanne Tickle, a transgender woman, claims she was blocked...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

0
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.
Culture

Perth International Cabaret Festival launches 2024 program

0
The Perth International Cabaret Festival has launched it's 2024...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson banned for three matches over homophobic slur

0
Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been handed a...
News

Tickle v Giggle: high profile case on recognising transgender women begins

0
Roxanne Tickle, a transgender woman, claims she was blocked...
News

David Koch says Finlayson comments were “in the heat of battle”

0
David Koch, the former TV presenter who is the...

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.
Read more

Perth International Cabaret Festival launches 2024 program

Graeme Watson -
The Perth International Cabaret Festival has launched it's 2024 program and it's full of amazing artists from around the globe and healthy dash of...
Read more

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson banned for three matches over homophobic slur

Graeme Watson -
Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been handed a three match ban from the AFL's Integrity Unit over his use of a gay slur...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture