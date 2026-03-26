Magda Szubanski set to share new memoir

I Can’t Tell You But I Will is the powerful and tender new memoir by Magda Szubanski, author of the bestselling, award-winner Reckoning.

The new book will be released by Text Publishing this September.

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In her book she writes with searing honesty about her complicated relationship with her dying mother Margaret.

As Magda stepped into the fight for same-sex marriage in Australia, she was also confronting the heartbreak of her mother’s decline.

“2017 was the year I finally grew up. My mother was dying and I was catapulted into the forefront of a bitter cultural and political battle: the same-sex marriage survey,” Szubanski said in a statement.

“I Can’t Tell You But I Will is the true tale of how I came to understand the unseen powers that shape our world, and learned how to stand up to them while staying true to your soul and to the people you speak for.

“Most of all, though, it is a eulogy for my beloved mother, Margaret: like my Celtic ancestors, I am ‘keening’ her life, singing of the terrible beauty of caring for someone you love as they die.

The publishers says Magda’s new offering is an unforgettable book that describes the true cost of caring, the courage it takes to keep going, and the impossible pull between public duty and private grief.

The comedian and actor recently announced she was in remission from cancer.