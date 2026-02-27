Search
Magda Szubanski shares her cancer is in remission

News

After eight months of battling stage four mantle cell lymphoma, Magda Szubanski has announced she is in remission.

Magda has been keeping the public up-to-date with her progress while fighting cancer.

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne.” Magda posted of her diagnosis in May.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.” she said.

Now the beloved comedian and star of Kath and Kim is hopeful she is on the mend.

“I’ve completed chemo and I’m now in remission – so phew! Big relief!” Szubanski said.

“It’s not a cure, but because I’ve got a good remission that hopefully means that I’ll keep the cancer at bay for a good long time.”

Magda thanked fans for the “tsunami” of support she received during her eight month battle, as well as the outstanding treatment given to her by medical professionals.

History

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

0
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.
Culture

Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder star in ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’

0
The latest film from emerging trans auteur Jane Schoenbrun is bringing a very queer slasher to our screens.
Culture

HBO releases official trailer for ‘The Comeback’ comeback

0
Valerie Cherish returns for a much-anticipated third season of the cult comedy hit The Comeback.
News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs

