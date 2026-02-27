Magda Szubanski shares her cancer is in remission

After eight months of battling stage four mantle cell lymphoma, Magda Szubanski has announced she is in remission.

Magda has been keeping the public up-to-date with her progress while fighting cancer.

- Advertisement -

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne.” Magda posted of her diagnosis in May.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.” she said.

Now the beloved comedian and star of Kath and Kim is hopeful she is on the mend.

“I’ve completed chemo and I’m now in remission – so phew! Big relief!” Szubanski said.

“It’s not a cure, but because I’ve got a good remission that hopefully means that I’ll keep the cancer at bay for a good long time.”

Magda thanked fans for the “tsunami” of support she received during her eight month battle, as well as the outstanding treatment given to her by medical professionals.