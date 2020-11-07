Major news networks announce Joe Biden has won the US Presidency

Joe Biden has ousted Donald Trump as the President of the United States. CNN announced that they now predict that the Democratic Party’s candidate would be the winner of the US election.

Shortly after CNN announced their prediction other major news networks followed suit announcing that Donald Trump’s time in the White House would be coming to an end. The prediction was made days after the US election was held and following closely monitored counting of ballots in five key UIS states.

On Saturday afternoon the key seat of Pennsylvania was called in Biden’s favour, giving his more than minimum 270 electoral college votes to claim the presidency. With the addition of the state which was his childhood home, Biden now has 284 votes – more than enough to see him named the winner of the long campaign.

Biden will be the oldest person to be sworn in as President of the USA, he’ll be 78 when Inauguration Day takes place in 2021. His running mate and future Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman, and first person of colour, to hold the position.

Joseph Biden’s political career has seen him serve as a Senator for Delaware from 1978 to 2009, he was elected by his constituents for six terms. Shortly after he was first elected to the senate his wife Neilia, and the couple infant daughter Amy were killed in a car accident. His two sons Beau and Hunter were injured but survived the accident.

He married his second wife Jill Hunter Biden in 1977, the couple had another daughter named Ashley, who is now a social worker. His son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 after a successful career in the military. His other son Hunter is an attorney and Washington lobbyist. COncern over Hunter Biden’s work as a lobbyist has been a constant feature of the election campaign.

Biden was Vice President under Barrack Obama from 2009 until 2017. His road to return to the White House saw him announce his candidacy in April 2019 amongst a crowded field of Democrats who were vying for the top job.

