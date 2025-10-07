Manchester serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

A man who committed a series of violent sexual assaults around Manchester’s Canal Street precinct has been sentenced to life in prison.

Algerian national Sid Ali Djelid, 39, was convicted in July over 5 violent sexual assaults that occurred around Manchester’s Canal Street gay village in 2024. Three separate victims were involved.

Warning: This story has details which may be upsetting to some readers.

Sid Ali Djelid, also known as Maroud Malki, has been given a life sentence.

Djelid, who also used the name Maround Malki, must serve at least sixteen years before he can be considered for parole.

Judge Timothy Gilbart labeled Djelid a predator and said his behaviour was shocking.

“This is a shocking picture. You were a man living in the margins and shadows of society frequently spending hours at night or the early morning to find vulnerable victims.

“You identified people you could attack sexually. It is apparent you are a predator. The victims were drunk and alone and each of them were vulnerable because of their circumstances.

“I am satisfied that you came into the city centre for the specific purpose of finding victims. You watched people go by to identify people who were vulnerable.

“You raped three different victims over a course of months and this had a serious impact on them.

“There is no remorse or any insight shown by you about sexual offences and you continue to deny your guilt. You blame the victims for making false allegations.

“It was recklessness, manipulation and predatory behaviour. You continue to pose a high risk of sexual offending in the future.” the judge said, his comments reported by the Daily Mail.

At his trial the court heard how Djelid preyed upon intoxicated victims who were both male and female. The attacks occurred between February and July 2024.

The first attack occurred in February 2024 in the early hours of the morning. CCTV footage shows Djelid leading an intoxicated female victim down a secluded back street in the city centre before he raped the woman, and then stole her mobile phone.

The second victim was approached by Djelid in June outside a bar on Canal Street. After engaging the man in conversation he walked him to a secluded location and committed a second rape. The man’s phone and jewelry was also stolen.

The third attack took place a few days later when Djelid approached a man who was visiting Manchester and had become lost. He offered to help him back to his hotel but instead lured him to a secluded area near Canal Street and raped the man. The man’s phone and wallet were stolen.

Djedid was born in Algeria but moved to France where he lived on the streets and learned to be a pick-pocket. He later trained as an electrician and relocated to Germany, but he lost his job and returned to theft. He served two years in a Germany prison after being caught. He later moved to Manchester but was unable to find work and returned to theft to survive.