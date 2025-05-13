Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

March For All: New global Pride campaign calls for unity

News

Global LGBTQIA+ advocacy organisation Outright International has revealed their new worldwide campaign – March For All.

March For All invites participants to download a bib, choose someone to march for, and raise awareness and donations to support global human rights efforts – virtually and in-person.

“With millions of LGBTQIA+ individuals worldwide unable to celebrate Pride openly – and as threats to our freedom and dignity escalate – the urgency of collective action is greater than ever,” the group said in a statement.

“In the spirit of Pride’s activist roots, we invite everyone to March for those who cannot at WorldPride in Washington, D.C., uniting in solidarity and bringing visibility to groups being pushed into the shadows.”

Outright highlights that more than 60 nations around the world still criminalise same-sex relationships, while many more silence LGBTQIA+ voices through policy or violence.

All funds raised will directly support Outright International and Capital Pride Alliance’s international human rights work.

This includes global feminist program LBQ Connect, action against conversion practices and the Global Trans Program.

