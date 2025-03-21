Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan are teaming up for a disco party

Marcia Hines, and Casey Donovan have announced they will be touring together across Australia in October 2025 with a brand new show paying tribute to a global music superstar on the Marcia Sings Summer tour.

The new show celebrates the life and music of disco queen Donna Summer.



Donna Summer and Marcia Hines were both born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. They both learned to sing in their local gospel church, and both commenced their musical journey as cast members of the tribal rock musical Hair – Donna in Germany in 1968 and Marcia in Australia in 1970.

- Advertisement -

Casey Donovan and Marcia Hines.

Marcia and Casey first connected when Donovan was the winner of Australia Idol where Marcia serves as a judge. Most recently Donovan has been wowing crowds in the musical Sister Act.

Marcia and Casey will be joined by a killer nine-piece band, led by musical director, Joe Accaria, to perform every blistering discotheque-tinged hit including Hot Stuff, Bad Girls, MacArthur Park, Last Dance, She Works Hard for the Money, I Feel Love and Love to Love You, Baby.

The two singers will also be perfect for a rendition of No More Tears (Enough is Enough) Summer’s powerhouse duet with Barbra Streisand.

The October tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets go on sale next month.



Donna Summer died on 17 May 2012. She was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards and amassed 16 Number 1 songs on the Billboard Singles Chart and 15 Billboard US Top Ten Albums.

A cultural icon, she is acknowledged to have ‘changed the face of music’ as a result of her collaborations with producer Giorgio Moroder. Her page in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lists Summer as “the Diva de Tutte Divi – the first true diva of the modern pop era”.

The singer’s career had a revival in the late 1980s when she teamed up with British production trio Stock Aitken and Waterman, and she continued releasing dance music records to a legion of loving fans.

Sunday, 5 October 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

(2.00pm matinee show)

Tickets on sale at 9.00am on Friday, 4 April



Friday, 10 October 2025

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

(7.00pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am today – Friday, 21 March



Saturday, 11 October 2025

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

(7.00pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am today – Friday, 21 March



Sunday, 12 October 2025

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

(2.00pm matinee show)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 4 April



Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

(7.30pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 4 April



Friday, 24 October 2025

Regal Theatre, Perth WA

(7.30pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 4 April

Get tickets from Marcia Hines website.