Marcia Hines announces massive coast to coast Australian tour

Marcia Hines has announced a massive concert tour commencing in Mandurah on 8 August 2024 and with shows in South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and finishing in Geelong in Victoria on 30 November.
Alongside the Mandurah show Marcia Hines will also be playing shows in Bunbury before a series of dates in Perth at the Crown Theatre.
It has now been over 50 years since Marcia first arrived in Australia to join the cast of Hair and to celebrate her extraordinary career the tour is called Still Shining and acknowledges the 22 albums and 2.6 million copies sold as well as the countless chart-topping singles that have been a major part of her career.
Marcia Hines was the nation’s favourite judge on Australian Idol’s for the original show for seven consecutive years and returned to the judging panel in 2024 for the Seven Network’s new version. She was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and given the Order of Australia (AM) in 2009 in acknowledgement of her services to the Australian entertainment industry.
This legendary former ‘Queen of Pop’ shows no sign of letting up. The hit Fringe Festival stage production of Velvet has travelled the world with Marcia in the starring role. 2024 sees her returning to the theatre stage in the role of Teen Angel in the new John Frost/Crossroads production of Grease, and this after her previous starring roles in Saturday Night Fever and Shrek the Musical.
Marcia’s love affair with Australian audiences continues in 2024. The album Still Shining – The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection was released in June 2023 and in November of that same year, The Gospel According to Marcia was released in celebration of her musical roots and journey from her childhood in Boston and her experiences with church and gospel music.
Tickets for the 2024 Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Concert Tour shows are available from here.
Thursday, 8 August 2024
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February
Friday, 9 August 2024
Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February
Saturday, 10 August 2024
Crown Theatre, Perth WA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February
Saturday, 17 August 2024
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Sunday, 18 August 2024
Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD (3pm show)
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Thursday, 22 August 2024
Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 23 August 2024
Lea Memorial Theatre, Port Augusta SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 24 August 2024
Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 30 August 2024
Cremorne Orpheum Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 31 August 2024
Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW
Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Monday 12 February
Friday, 6 September 2024
Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday 19 February
Saturday, 7 September 2024
The Round, Nunawading VIC
Tickets on sale NOW
Friday, 13 September 2024
Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 14 September 2024
The Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 20 September 2024
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday 14 February
Saturday, 21 September 2024
Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD
Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 27 September 2024
Union Community Arts Theatre, Wonthaggi VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 28 September 2024
Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February
Friday, 4 October 2024
Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 11 October 2024
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February
Saturday, 12 October 2024
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 18 October 2024
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 25 October 2024
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February
Friday, 1 November to Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Flashback Cruise 2024
Saturday, 9 November 2024
Belmont Sailing Club, Newcastle NSW
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Friday, 15 November 2024
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February
Saturday, 16 November 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Friday, 16 February
Friday, 22 November 2024
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February
Friday, 29 November 2024
Horsham Town Hall, Horsham VIC
Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Friday, 16 February
Saturday, 30 November 2024
The Playhouse, Geelong VIC
Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February
