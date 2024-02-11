Marcia Hines announces massive coast to coast Australian tour

Marcia Hines has announced a massive concert tour commencing in Mandurah on 8 August 2024 and with shows in South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and finishing in Geelong in Victoria on 30 November.

Alongside the Mandurah show Marcia Hines will also be playing shows in Bunbury before a series of dates in Perth at the Crown Theatre.

It has now been over 50 years since Marcia first arrived in Australia to join the cast of Hair and to celebrate her extraordinary career the tour is called Still Shining and acknowledges the 22 albums and 2.6 million copies sold as well as the countless chart-topping singles that have been a major part of her career.

Marcia Hines was the nation’s favourite judge on Australian Idol’s for the original show for seven consecutive years and returned to the judging panel in 2024 for the Seven Network’s new version. She was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and given the Order of Australia (AM) in 2009 in acknowledgement of her services to the Australian entertainment industry.

This legendary former ‘Queen of Pop’ shows no sign of letting up. The hit Fringe Festival stage production of Velvet has travelled the world with Marcia in the starring role. 2024 sees her returning to the theatre stage in the role of Teen Angel in the new John Frost/Crossroads production of Grease, and this after her previous starring roles in Saturday Night Fever and Shrek the Musical.

Marcia’s love affair with Australian audiences continues in 2024. The album Still Shining – The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection was released in June 2023 and in November of that same year, The Gospel According to Marcia was released in celebration of her musical roots and journey from her childhood in Boston and her experiences with church and gospel music.

MARCIA HINES: STILL SHINING: THE 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT TOUR 2024

Thursday, 8 August 2024

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February

Friday, 9 August 2024

Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February

Saturday, 10 August 2024

Crown Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February

Saturday, 17 August 2024

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Sunday, 18 August 2024

Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD (3pm show)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Thursday, 22 August 2024

Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 23 August 2024

Lea Memorial Theatre, Port Augusta SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 24 August 2024

Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 30 August 2024

Cremorne Orpheum Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 31 August 2024

Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW

Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Monday 12 February

Friday, 6 September 2024

Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday 19 February

Saturday, 7 September 2024

The Round, Nunawading VIC

Tickets on sale NOW

Friday, 13 September 2024

Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 14 September 2024

The Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 20 September 2024

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday 14 February

Saturday, 21 September 2024

Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD

Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 27 September 2024

Union Community Arts Theatre, Wonthaggi VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 28 September 2024

Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February

Friday, 4 October 2024

Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 11 October 2024

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Thursday, 15 February

Saturday, 12 October 2024

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 18 October 2024

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 25 October 2024

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February

Friday, 1 November to Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Flashback Cruise 2024

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Belmont Sailing Club, Newcastle NSW

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Friday, 15 November 2024

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Monday, 12 February

Saturday, 16 November 2024

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Friday, 16 February

Friday, 22 November 2024

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February

Friday, 29 November 2024

Horsham Town Hall, Horsham VIC

Tickets on sale at 10.00am (local time) on Friday, 16 February

Saturday, 30 November 2024

The Playhouse, Geelong VIC

Tickets on sale at 9.00am (local time) on Wednesday, 14 February

