Mardi Gras cancels several events due to COVID-19

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

COVID-19 has forced the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to dramatically alter their program for 2021 with several popular events off the schedule.

Recent updates in New South Wales relating to gatherings and dancefloors made it clear that many events you might typically see during the Mardi Gras Festival cannot proceed.

The Party, Laneway, Pool Party, Kaftan Party, Sissy Ball, Family Fun Day and Queer Art After Hours have all been dropped from the 2021 program.

“While we had looked towards the New Year with hope that we could stage these events in a safe format, the reality is that hosting any dance party events would pose too much risk to the health and safety of our community if they were to go ahead.” the organisation announced on their website.

“We had workshopped many different event plans to find a way to make these events work, but with the current health orders we felt it best to hit the pause button for this year and bring them back when we know it’s safe to do so.”

The Mardi Gras will still have heaps of events taking place including the comedy gala Laugh Out Proud as well as Queer Thinking, My Trans Story and My Drag Story where incredible speakers across the LGBTQI+ community will discuss, share and debate a range of topics.

The 43rd Annual Parade, which has been relocated from Oxford Street to a sit-down event the MCG, will be taking place on Saturday 6 March and televised live across the country on SBS. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said they encourage people to gather their friends, hold your own covid-safe celebrations at home and tune into the broadcast.

The organisation said it was also hoping to create some additional events later in the year.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.