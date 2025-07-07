Head to The Blue Room to see new play ‘Bruised’

Bruised, a thought-provoking and emotionally powerful play written by Vivienne Glance and directed by Talia Zipper opens at The Blue Room this week.

Running from 8-26 July 2025, Bruised explores themes of change, resilience and the power of human connection through the stories of women from different walks of life.

- Advertisement -

Bruised is described as an intimate and immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on a poetic journey through the lives of three women – a former astronaut, a birdwatcher, and a migrant – whose shared experiences of adaptation and personal growth reflect the resilience of the human spirit.

With evocative dialogue, striking visuals and a captivating storyline, Bruised invites audiences to consider their own journeys through a world in constant flux, and how they find strength and hope amidst life’s challenges.

Playwright, Vivienne Glance, shares that she wrote the play following a desire to explore the theme of resilience.



“In Bruised, I wanted to explore the resilience of women in the face of profound personal and global disruptions. The stories of these three women, though distinct, reveal the powerful connections that bind us all as we navigate an uncertain world. Through their voices, we see how hope can emerge even in the most challenging circumstances.”

Director Talia Zipper said she hoped the play would allow people to reflect on their personal expeiriences.



“The beauty of Bruised lies in its ability to draw the audience into the intimate lives of the characters while addressing universal themes of survival, adaptation and resilience. We hope to offer a space where audiences can reflect on their own personal journeys and feel connected through shared experiences.”

Performers Shirley Van Sanden, Alinta Carroll and Emily Jenkins will appear in the production and it also features videography and animation from Mustafa Al Mahdi.



Bruised will be on stage from 8-26 July 2025 at The Blue Room Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

The Blue Room Theatre has been the creative hub of Western Australia’s independent theatre scene for more than 35 years, centrally located at the heart of the Perth Cultural Centre it’s a great spot to experience bold new works.