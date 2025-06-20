Mayor of Budapest says city will host annual Pride celebration

Budapest Pride’s annual march appears to be back on after the Mayor Gergely Karacsony said the city would host the event, circumventing new laws brought in by the Orban government.

Hungary’s parliament where Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz Party holds a large majority announced new laws in March that created the legal basis to ban LGBTIQA+ related marches, and also allows authorities to track down people participating using facial recognition technology.

Karacsony, who is seen as Orban’s most significant political rival, said the city would team up with organisers to deliver the event.

Budapest Pride 2019.

“In this city, there are no first- or second-class citizens. In this city we know that we can only be free together,” he said. “So in this city, neither freedom, nor love can be banned, and the Budapest Pride cannot be banned either.” Karacsony said.

The event, which will be Budapest’s 30th Pride Parade, is scheduled for 28th march.