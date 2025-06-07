Media Watch calls out journalists over reports on trans youth’s sport achievements

The ABC’s Media Watch has called out Australian newspapers, radio stations and television broadcasters who reported that a 13-year-old girl who is transgender had broken multiple records at her school sports carnival.

The report originated at News.com.au where it was claimed that parents at an unnamed Adelaide Catholic school were outraged after the 13-year-old broke multiple records at a recent sports gathering.

Soon the story was repeated by other news outlets and became a discussion topic on talkback radio, filled opinion columns, and became fodder for the succession of night time opinion programs on Sky News.

Speaking to Media Watch, the mother of the child said none of the media had reached out to the family and described it as a period of trauma and fear.

She also highlighted that the facts in the story were wrong. Noting that the teenager had broken one school record in last year’s sports competition, and one record at this year’s event. It was another child – who is not transgender – who had broken multiple records in 2024.

Some of the outlets including News.com.au and Sky News have now posted corrections and apologies. Sky News took down the online versions of the their coverage which occurred on The Rita Panahi Show, Credlin and Danica and James.

Watch the report from Media Watch.