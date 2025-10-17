Melanie C is going to make you sweat!

Australian have been loving Melanie C during her time as a coach on The Voice Australia, but aside from mentoring singers she’s also been working hard making her own music.

The Spice Girl has just announced the arrival of her upcoming ninth solo album. It’ll be titled Sweat and the video for the title track will be out in just a few hours.

The snippet of the tune posted online this morning shows that it’s an upbeat focused jam and one that’s going to make everybody wanna dance now.

The album that follows will arrive on 1st of May 2026 and will feature thirteen new cuts.

Melanie will also be hosting a live Q&A on Instagram ahead of the Sweat video premiere at midnight (WA time) on Friday night.

The new tune samples a 1981 song by Diana Ross. Work That Body was written by Ross alongside Ray Chew and Paul Jabara. Jabara was a musician in his own right, but also wrote iconic hits for Donna Summer, Barbra Streisand as well as The Weather Girls camp classic It’s Raining Men.

Melanie C says the song is on that channels vintage workout video energy.

“Sports, raving, finding joy – these elements are such a huge part of my personality,” she explains. “What works in the club works in the gym – there’s a real crossover.”

Recorded between London, Stockholm and LA, Sweat is described as a celebration of joy, movement and community – a fusion of Melanie C’s pop legacy and her more recent evolution as a DJ.

“I’ve done a lot of soul-searching,” she says. “Now I just want to have some fun and get people dancing again.” the artist said.

“When we were young every weekend we’d go out dancing all night long,” she recalls. “In a room of friendly strangers we found the place where we belong.”

Sweat track listing

1. Sweat

2. Drum Machine

3. WCPGW

4. Til’ It Breaks

5. Pressure

6. Emotional Memory

7. Attitude

8. Good For Nothing

9. Undefeated Champion

10. Cashmere

11. Free To Love

12. One Track Mind

13. Flick Of The Wrist