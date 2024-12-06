Melbourne man describes terrifying homophobic machete attack

Melbourne man Frank Bonnici has shared details of a terrifying attack he experienced, allegedly carried out by four youths who shouted homophobic slurs.

Speaking to Channel Nine earlier this week Bonnici recounted how he and partner Mykey O’Halloran were walking near the Northland Shopping Centre around 6pm on Saturday night when the youths approached them and began shouting homophobic slurs.

“They kept yelling homophobic stuff to us, so then I yelled back ‘Yeah we’re gay, what are you going to do about it? What’s it to you’,” Bonnici said.

One of the youths allegedly attacked Bonnici with a machete, slashing his arm. While a second youth stole his mobile phone. The 47-year-old man was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery on his arm.

Frank Bonicci following alleged attack in Melbourne (Instagram).

He told Chanel Nine that he will now have a significant loss of income while he recovers, and doctors are unsure if he will regain full use of his arm. He describes himself as lucky though, noting that the outcome could have been fatal.

Later in the week it was reported that Victorian Police had apprehended four teenagers in relation to the alleged assault and they will appear in Children’s Court at a later date.

Joe Ball, Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities, commented on the incident saying he was deeply concerned.

“Everybody deserves to live safely in their community.” Ball said, sharing that he’d spoken to Bonnici about the alleged attack.

“I understand how distressing this incident is for many of us, if you are impacted I encouage you to reach out the support services, including Qlife on 1800 184 527 or www.qlife.org.au.”

“Together, we must work to ensure that our society is one where safety, dignity, and respect are upheld for everyone.” ball said.