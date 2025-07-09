Search
Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.

A favourite event for lovers of feasts and festivities, the Mount Lawley venue is offering a mid-year celebration with all the trappings.

Sit down for a chef-prepared three-course lunch with mulled wine on arrival.

The elves will also be offering festive raffles throughout the day, with an ugly sweater competition for those who really want to show off their fashion sense (or lack thereof).

Don’t miss your chance to snap up a table for Queens-mas this July!

Christmas in July will be held on Sunday, 27 July. For tickets, head to Oztix.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

