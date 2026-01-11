Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Meow Meow, Abbe May, Noah Dillon, Katy Steele, Rachael Dease sign on for Bowie homage

Culture

Perth Symphony Orchestra will be joined by powerhouse guest vocalists including Meow Meow, Abbe May, Noah Dillon, Katy Steele and Rachael Dease for a one-night-only spectacular performance celebrating the music of David Bowie as part of the Perth Festival.

The huge Rebel Rebel show will be taking place at the East Perth Power Station on Friday 13th February and tickets are on sale now.

Perth Festival Artistic Director Anna Reece shared her love of the iconic singer who passed away 10 years ago this week.  

“David Bowie never belonged to one genre, one era, or one idea of who he was meant to be. Rebel Rebel brings together musicians who understand that restlessness, artists bold enough to take risks, bend form, and honour Bowie their way. This line-up of artists is wild and this celebration of Bowie is not to be missed.”

The line-up brings together some of Australia’s most distinctive and leading voices. Internationally acclaimed cabaret star Meow Meow is renowned for her fearless genre-defying stages from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall will be taking to stage. The performer will be in town for The Red Shoes, her collaboration with Black Swan State Theatre.

Meow Meow, Rachael Dease and Abbe May.

ARIA-nominated singer songwriter Abbe May known for her unique blend of soul, gospel, blues and indie rock will be taking part, as will Noah Dillon, while Katy Steele, best known as the frontwoman of Little Birdy will also be one of the featured vocalists. One of Perth’s most respected singers and writers, Rachael Dease will showcase her versatility across soul, pop and orchestral collaborations.

Completing the line-up include local soloists Justin Burford and Matt Milford, whose extensive experience across contemporary orchestral performance brings additional depth and range to Bowie’s iconic repertoire.

With Bowie delivering 26 albums of material, plus a few side projects during his lifetime, part of the fun of this show will be seeing which classic Bowie songs make the set list, and who gets to sing them.

Tickets are on sale now.

Culture

‘Sexistential’ from Robyn is one of the most anticipated records of 2026

0
The new album will arrive in March but tracks are already being added to playlists.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Haute and Freddie, Zee Machine, Kyle Alexander, Ladytron, Charlie Jeer, Toussaint Chiza and Reilly.
History

On This Gay Day | Steven Carrington was introduced on 'Dynasty'

0
The inclusion of a gay character in a major TV show was groundbreaking in the early 1980s.
Culture

Erika Jayne has expanded her Australian ‘Pretty Mess’ DJ tour

0
The Perth show sold-out immediately, but you can still get tickets to her appearances in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

