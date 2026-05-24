Extended look at RuPaul’s upcoming disaster comedy ‘Stop! That! Train!’

World of Wonder has released a new trailer for goofball comedy Stop! That! Train! starring RuPaul.

Described as the first feature film from the “Drag Race Universe”, Stop! That! Train! riffs on classic absurd comedies like Airplane! and Naked Gun, leaning in to slapstick gags and genre send-ups.

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The comedy is directed by Adam Shankman, known for his work on romcoms and musicals including The Wedding Planner, A Walk To Remember, Hairspray and Disenchanted.

The massive ensemble cast includes an impressive array of queer actors and cultural icons including Matt Rogers, Rachel Bloom, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Drew Droege, Lisa Rinna, June Diane Raphael, Charo, Raven-Symone and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The movie also features a selection of RuPaul’s Drag Race alums together with Ginger and Jujubee – Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Symone, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and more.

Check out the new trailer below.