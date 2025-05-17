Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

 Micah McLaurin shares new single ‘Satisfied’

Culture

Musician Micah McLaurin is back with new single Satisfied.

The new tune is a 90’s style house anthem, and showcase McLaurin’s amazing range.

- Advertisement -

The Satisfied music video was shot at the iconic Château de la Triboulette in Vouzeron just outside of Paris, France and taps into Micah’s own story of rediscovery by stepping into different expressions of desire and satisfaction.

Micah McLaurin photographed by Demian Pant.

“I want people to dream big without being ashamed of what they want,” shares Micah on the inspiration for the new single’s visual. “I want to challenge common beliefs. Is opulence greed? Is sex and lust deviant? Is fame narcissistic? Is wanting these things inherently wrong? These are stereotypical societal beliefs and Satisfied doesn’t agree with them.”

The video was styled by Brian Conway and features clothes from many different designers including a Gucci, Dipetsa, Alexis Bittar, Raul Mishra and Victoria Grant Millinery.

“Brian Conway took my vision and brought it to life and pushed me to try new things. He brings me to a new level,” adds Micah on the collaboration. “We selected looks and pieces based on the surroundings and the characters I was trying to portray. We wanted to keep that fantasy aspect of being larger than life, and of stepping into something beyond your every day. The chateau was unreal and the video and looks are not down to earth or relatable. In a world focused on the relatability of artists, I really wanted to stay in the world of escapism.”

The new track was co-written with Simon Wilcox, and produced by Fernando Garibay. Garibay has worked with everyone from Kylie Minogue to Lady Gaga and Britney Spears.

Take a look at the video.

Latest

News

US Secretary of Homeland Security refuses to find out if deported gay hairdresser is still alive

0
Kristi Noem says the case of Andry Hernandez Romero is out of her jurisdiction.
Culture

Bibliophile | Frog: The Secret Diary of a Paramedic

0
Sally Gould delivers an insight into life on the front line of emergency services.
Culture

West Australian Ballet thrills with the classic ‘Don Quixote’

0
It's a feat of colour, dance, comedy and romance.
Culture

Ncuti Gatwa pulls out of Eurovision announcing role

0
He's been replaced with an equally fabulous spokesperson.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

US Secretary of Homeland Security refuses to find out if deported gay hairdresser is still alive

0
Kristi Noem says the case of Andry Hernandez Romero is out of her jurisdiction.
Culture

Bibliophile | Frog: The Secret Diary of a Paramedic

0
Sally Gould delivers an insight into life on the front line of emergency services.
Culture

West Australian Ballet thrills with the classic ‘Don Quixote’

0
It's a feat of colour, dance, comedy and romance.
Culture

Ncuti Gatwa pulls out of Eurovision announcing role

0
He's been replaced with an equally fabulous spokesperson.
Culture

‘Better Apart’ is the latest music from Luca George

0
For their latest work the New Zealand artist has sought out like-minded collaborators from across the globe.

US Secretary of Homeland Security refuses to find out if deported gay hairdresser is still alive

OUTinPerth -
Kristi Noem says the case of Andry Hernandez Romero is out of her jurisdiction.
Read more

Bibliophile | Frog: The Secret Diary of a Paramedic

OUTinPerth -
Sally Gould delivers an insight into life on the front line of emergency services.
Read more

West Australian Ballet thrills with the classic ‘Don Quixote’

Graeme Watson -
It's a feat of colour, dance, comedy and romance.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture