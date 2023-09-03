Ministry of Sound’s ‘Classical’ is set to delight fans this December

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

CLASSICAL, Ministry of Sound’s acclaimed orchestral event series for 2023 is set to roll out across Australia with new shows announced for December.

Having recently thrilled Australian and New Zealand fans in August with their Ministry of Sound Testament tour (celebrating nightlife and club culture), Ministry of Sound are heading back into festival mode for Summer.

CLASSICAL celebrates the greatest moments in dance music, with an incredible line up of DJs and live performers, culminating in their stunning audio-visual performance with the Ministry of Sound Orchestra.

Event producer Tim McGee said it’s going to be an epic event.

“We recently celebrated 30 years of Ministry of Sound; it’s such an exciting time for us to reconnect with our fans through events. Classical is such a special show which crystallises our years of passion for clubbing and dance music into an epic festival event.

“Seeing how much joy the show brings to crowds across the country is incredibly inspiring and we can’t wait to keep building these experiences for our fans and bringing through another generation of music lovers to connect with the brand, our artists and music” McGee said.

After recently announcing shows in Auckland and Brisbane, new dates have now been announced for Perth with a December 8 party in Kings Park and Botanic Garden, and a new Melbourne show on December 16 at Riviera Beach Club in St Kilda)

With an all-new set list, expect to hear more of the songs you know and love completely remixed, rearranged & reimagined by the Ministry of Sound Orchestra alongside John Course, Goodwill and Groove Terminator.

Led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica, experience incredible live vocals from some of the country’s most acclaimed vocal talent including Reigan, Miss Connie from Sneaky Sound System, Karina Chavez, Rudy, along with powerhouse mainstay of the Classical tour Lady Lyric, and new addition, Luke Antony.

Expect to hear tracks you know and love from global superstar artists such as Faithless, Groove Armada, Rudimental, Swedish House Mafia, Avicii, Kenny Dope, David Guetta, Frankie Knuckles, Moby, Eric Prydz and more.

Check out all the dates and line ups at their website.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.