Morrissey cancels shows following death threats

Singer Morrissey has cancelled two show son his US tour with his representatives saying it was because of “recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band.”

Canadian authorities arrested a 26 year-old Ottawa man who they allege was behind recent a recent threat to the singers life that was posted on social media.

Noah Castellano was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm before being released on bail of $5,000 Canadian dollars. Police allege he is behind a message that was posted on social media platform Bluesky on the 4th September.

“Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.” the message read.

Morrissey performed the show in Ottawa and continued on to Toronto and New York, but his representatives have shared that his planned shows in Mashantucket, Connecticut and Boston have been cancelled.

Rio de Janeiro, June 3, 2006. Singer Morrissey performing during their show at the Vivo Rio Show House in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Shutterstock)

Morrissey first came to prominence as the lead singer and lyricist of iconic 80s band The Smiths. After the band’s successful run from 1982 until 1987 he launched a solo career.

The Smiths put our four albums including their self titled 1984 debut, followed by Meat is Murder, The Queen is Dead, and Strangeways, Here We Come. Their indie hits include Hand in Glove, What Difference Does It Make, Suffer Little Children, This Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore, and There’s a Light That Never Goes Out.

Since 1988 Morrissey has released 13 albums of solo material, with his last release I Am Not a Dog on a Chain coming out in 2020. The artist has recorded a follow up album Bonfire of Teenagers which saw him collaborate with producer Andrew Watt and members of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop, but his record company has opted not to release it.

He’s also announced he’s recorded another album called Without Music the World Dies, but he does not have a current record contract, and no labels appear to be rushing to sign up Morrissey.

In recent years the singer’s statements in support of right-wing British political parties has seen him lose many fans.