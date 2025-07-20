Search
Mortal Kombat! Classic fighting game returns to the big screen

Culture

The fighters of Mortal Kombat are making the jump from the console to the silver screen once again.

Mortal Kombat II is the second film of the now-rebooted film series dedicated to the classic fighting game of the same name.

Going back to basics, this new film throws all your favourite characters from the 90s video game series into a deadly fighting tournament in the Outworld.

The film stars Karl Urban as flashy actor Johnny Cage, Jessica McNamee is Sonya Blade, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana and Josh Lawson as Kano – alongside most of the classic cast.

The rebooted series seems to draw on the cheesiness of Paul Anderson’s original 1995 film adaptation of the games, which became a camp classic alongside other video game reimaginings Dead or Alive and Street Fighter – the latter starring Kylie Minogue.

You may remember the film’s iconic theme song from the original soundtrack, which made it all the way to #11 on the ARIA charts at the time…

Mortal Kombat II premieres in Australian cinemas on 23 October 2025.

