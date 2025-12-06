Search
Natalie Bassingthwaite signs up for Celebrity SAS

Culture

Pop signer Natalie Bassingthwaite is one of the celebrities who have signed up for next years edition of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Rather than the usual version of the show we’ve become accustomed to, nest year’s offering will be the British version of the show but a cast made up of two teams, British versus Australians.

The celebrities will be put through their paces by the instructors from the UK version of the show Billy Bilingham and his team of Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Team Australia will include former Married at First Sight Australia participant Jessika Power, actor Ryan Moloney, as well as the multi-talented Axle Whitehead and Natalie Bassingthwaite, cricketer Brad Hodge and Olympians Emily Seebohm and Mack Horton.

Bassingthwaite first came to prominence as an actor on the TV series Neighbours. Her music career took off when she joined the Australian band Rogue Traders, and later she launched a solo career, before later returning to the band.

She’s also appeared as a TV talent judge The X Factor Australia, and as a host on the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance. Plus she signed up for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and The Amazing Race Australia – Celebrity Edition.

In 2023 she separated from her husband Cameron McGlinchey, who is also a member of Rogue Traders. The couple have two children. Bassingthwaite later became engaged to new partner Pip Loth, and spoke in interviews about the challenges of coming out as an older woman.

News

Former Eurovision representative Montaigne calls for boycott

0
Montaigne says Australia should join Ireland, Spain, The Netherlands and Slovenia, and get out of Eurovision 2026.
Culture

With its latest episode ‘Heated Rivalry’ takes an unexpected turn

0
The latest episode takes a detour into the romance of Scott and Kip.
Culture

Kylie Minogue gets into the Christmas spirit

0
Kylie has shared a video for new song 'Office Party' which is taken from her latest Christmas record.
Culture

Sandra Bernhard cancels Perth show citing scheduling challenges

0
Fans will now need to travel across the continent if they want to see the tour.

