Neil Patrick Harris signs on for ‘Australia’s Got Talent’

Neil Patrick Harris is heading down under, the Doogie Howser star has signed on to be a judge on the next series of Australia’s Got Talent.

Harris, who starred in the long running series How I Met Your Mother, and delivered an impressive performance in this year’s acclaimed British series It’s a Sin, says he’s always been a big fan of the franchise and is excited to be taking part.

“To say I’m a fan of the AGT franchise is an understatement. I’ve been watching since the very first season,” Harris said. “Australia has phenomenal talent across so many disciplines, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join AGT in 2021 to see firsthand what the country’s awesome contestants have to offer.”

Joining him on the judging panel will be British popstar Alesha Dixon who has previously appeared on the British and American versions of the show, and homegrown talent Kate Ritchie and Shane Jacobson.

Dixon’s music career started when she was part of pop-trio Mis-Teeq, they put out two albums in the early 2000’s, Dixon has subsequently recorded four solo albums alongside appearing a string of television shows.

The last series of the show aired back in 2019 with Jacobson judging alongside Lucy Durack, Nicole Scherzinger and Manu Feildel.

It’ll be the tenth series of the Australian edition, it aired on Channel 7 from 2007 until 2012. In 2013 the show moved over to channel nine, but was axed at the end of the year, they revived it for another series in 2016, before it returned to Seven in 2019.

Over the years many people have sat on the judging panel including Red Symons, Danni Minogue, Tom Burlinson, Brian McFadden, Kyle Sandilands, Dawn French, Timomatic, Geri Halliwell, Eddie Perfect, Kelly Osborne, Sophie Monk and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson.

For the tenth series Ricki-Lee Coulter will be retuning as host. Neil Patrick Harris is expected to fly into Australia soon with his husband and children for the show’s recording sessions.

