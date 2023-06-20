New leaders for The Blue Room and WA Youth Theatre Company

Two well-known Perth arts organisations have announced new leaders for their teams.

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa (pictured above left) will take on the role of Executive Director at The Blue Room next month. She replaces Katt Osborne who has been leading the organisation for several years.

The theatre that develops and stages work by early career and independent artists has been a hub of activity over the last three and half decades and now they’re set to enter a new era with Khalsa at the helm.

Their new leader is best known as a spoken word performer and writer. Her play Fully Sikh was a huge success when it was staged as a co-production between Barking Gecko Theatre Company and Black Swan State Theatre Company in 2019.

Khalsa has previously been nominated for many awards including being a finalist for Young Australian of the Year in 2022. She’s currently developing a television series with support from the ABC and is also producing a documentary about female body hair.

““I look forward to nurturing ambitious ideas that foster bold, fresh voices to tell the stories that are important to Boorloo and beyond. Let’s continue to build a future grounded in First Nations history and the full richness of all cultures.” Khalsa said.

The Blue Room’s chair, Monica Kane, said the selection panel was impressed with Khalssa’s sector leadership experience, multi-disciplinary background and strong networks across artforms and communities.

“The Blue Room Theatre Board is excited to see Sukhjit’s passion and commitment to equity and justice deliver impact for the WA community and national performing arts sector.” Kane said.

The WA Youth Theatre Company have also announced Amelia Burke (pictured above right) has been appointed to the role of Acting Artistic Director of the prestigious youth-focused arts organisation.

Burke has worked as a teaching artist and director for a variety of arts companies across the country. For NIDA Open, she directed and devised a version of Company Three’s Brainstorm and a new production of Lachlan Philpott’s Bustown.

In 2022, Burke directed and devised Meet My Grandies with a cast of young actors for La Mama for Kids and the Victorian Seniors Festival. She is a graduate of the BPA (Performance Making) from WAAPA and the MFA (Directing) from NIDA.

She takes over from James Berlyn who has led the company to great acclaim during his tenure, including the creation of several award-winning productions.

Graeme Watson

Declaration: Graeme Watson is employed by Edith Cowan University, which includes the WA Academy of Performing Arts.

