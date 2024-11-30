New ‘Section 31’ trailer dives into Star Trek history

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh is set to return to the Star Trek universe as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the upcoming film Section 31.

Yeoh makes her long-awaited comeback after making her debut as the Emperor in Star Trek: Discovery, a series that has already spawned two direct spin-offs – Short Treks and Strange New Worlds.

In Section 31, Philippa joins the the titular order, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets.

In the trailer below, the team dive into the history of Section 31 throughout the long-running franchise, shedding some light on what might be in store for the Emperor.

Yeoh is joined in the cast by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao and Veep star Sam Richardson.

Star Trek: Section 31 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, 24 January.