“Stop dithering” Peter Tatchell calls on UK government to tackle conversion therapy

Veteran LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has called on the UK Labour government lead by Sir Keir Starmer to take action on its promise to ban conversion therapy practices.

As Starmer’s government heads into their second year Tatchell says it’s unacceptable that they are yet to take action on addressing conversion therapy and suppression of sexuality and gender practices.

“It has now been a full year since Keir Starmer’s Labour government swept into power on promises of integrity, compassion and change. For the LGBT+ community, that promise included finally ending so-called “conversion therapy” Tatchell said on his foundation’s website.

“Despite the evidence showing that conversion practices cause mental and emotional harm, one year on from the last general election, there is still no ban; not even legislation in waiting. No draft bill. Nothing.”

Peter Tatchell.

Tatchell highlights that Labour’s inaction follows on from the previous Conservative government also failing to act.

“Let’s be clear: this is not a new issue. The commitment to outlaw conversion therapy has been promised repeatedly — first by Theresa May in 2018, then by Boris Johnson, and even briefly acknowledged by Rishi Sunak. Kemi Badenoch, when she was equalities minister, wrote to me personally and promised she would ban it. But every Conservative government failed to act, hiding behind “more consultations” and culture war distractions.” Tatchell said.

“This is about basic human rights and safeguarding vulnerable people. No one should be subjected to degrading, humiliating attempts to change who they are — whether in a therapist’s office, a prayer group, via exorcism or under family pressure.”

The call for the government to take action on its long held promise was also made by the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition back in May after the bill failed to materialise.

Their message to the government was, “Stop the delay and deliver the promise. It’s been seven years since a ban was first pledged, yet LGBT+ people are still being subjected to degrading, abusive practices while the government dithers.

“This failure to act is not just disappointing, it is dangerous. Every delay sends a message that our lives are negotiable, that our safety is optional.”

Similar legislation in Western Australia has also been long delayed. Premier Roger Cook has promised our version of the laws will arrive within his first year of the government’s third term in office. Former Premier Mark McGowan pledged to bring in the laws in late 2022.