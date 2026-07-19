New sex-on-premises venue Pink Rabbit Club looks set to be approved

A new LGBTIQA+ sex-on-premises (SOP) venue, Pink Rabbit Club, could be approved by the City of Perth when the council meets to consider the business’s development application on 28 July.

The proposal to open a space where consenting adults can meet for sexual activity has been recommended for approval by council staff, despite a letter-writing campaign opposing its opening.

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The venue would be located above the Pink Rabbit adult shop on Barrack Street. The development application describes the space as one designed for “social connection, education, and consensual sexual activity.”

Access to the venue would be membership-based, with weekly or monthly options available. Once registered, members could enter an unlimited number of times. A portion of membership fees would be donated to community groups and charities supporting LGBTIQA+ communities.

The venue is proposed to be alcohol-free and would promote safe sex practices. It would feature music and operate from 10am to 8pm Monday through Thursday, until 10pm on Fridays, 9pm on Saturdays, and from noon until 6pm on Sundays.

According to the agenda documents for an upcoming council briefing the venue anticipates peak usage during the lunchtime period from 12pm to 2pm, with a maximum capacity of 50 members at any one time.

During the public consultation period, the City of Perth received 341 submissions. More than 85 per cent opposed the proposal; however, 279 of the 290 opposing submissions came from individuals or organisations outside the City of Perth.

Among local submitters, concerns focused on whether the venue was appropriate for the area, which they described as family-friendly and frequented by faith communities, children, and school students. A small number of submissions expressed the view that sexual activity should be confined to private homes or hotel rooms.

There were also submissions in support of the development. Supporters highlighted the potential for creating a safe, regulated environment for consensual encounters, as well as promoting education and safer sex practices. WAAC (formerly the WA AIDS Council) expressed support, noting the potential for improved health promotion and safety outcomes.