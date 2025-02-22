New trailer for ‘The Residence’ includes Kylie Minogue

“I’ve got the FBI, the President of the United States, and Kylie Minogue breathing down my neck.”

Netflix has shared an extended trailer for upcoming the series The Residence which stars Orange is the New Black actor Uzo Aduba.

Abuda, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson and many more appear in this new series from Shondaland, a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.

Amongst the huge cast, playing herself, is Australian pop music legend Kylie Minogue!

Abuda will play investigator Cordelia Cupp who is tasked with solving the murder that’s occurred during a state dinner.

The cast also features Jason Lee, Mary Wiseman, Bronson Pinchot, plus Julian McMahon will play the Prime Minister of Australia.

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner.

The new series arrives on Netflix on 20th March.