Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

New trailer for ‘The Residence’ includes Kylie Minogue

Culture

“I’ve got the FBI, the President of the United States, and Kylie Minogue breathing down my neck.”

Netflix has shared an extended trailer for upcoming the series The Residence which stars Orange is the New Black actor Uzo Aduba.

Abuda, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson and many more appear in this new series from Shondaland, a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.

- Advertisement -

Amongst the huge cast, playing herself, is Australian pop music legend Kylie Minogue!

Abuda will play investigator Cordelia Cupp who is tasked with solving the murder that’s occurred during a state dinner.

The cast also features Jason Lee, Mary Wiseman, Bronson Pinchot, plus Julian McMahon will play the Prime Minister of Australia.

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. 

The new series arrives on Netflix on 20th March.

Latest

Culture

Gordi shares video for new song ‘Peripheral Lover’

0
Australian performer is gearing up to release their third...
Lifestyle

Older LGBTI Voices Take Centre Stage in WA’s LGBTIQA+ Strategy

0
Give your feedback.
Culture

‘Larcen C’ is a sensation, equally energetic and meditative

0
This outstanding dance work is part of the 2025 Perth Festival.
Culture

‘Funky Sensation’ disco singer Gwen McRae dies aged 81

0
'Funky Sensation', 'Rockin' Chair' and '90 Percent of Me is You' are among her memorable songs.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Gordi shares video for new song ‘Peripheral Lover’

0
Australian performer is gearing up to release their third...
Lifestyle

Older LGBTI Voices Take Centre Stage in WA’s LGBTIQA+ Strategy

0
Give your feedback.
Culture

‘Larcen C’ is a sensation, equally energetic and meditative

0
This outstanding dance work is part of the 2025 Perth Festival.
Culture

‘Funky Sensation’ disco singer Gwen McRae dies aged 81

0
'Funky Sensation', 'Rockin' Chair' and '90 Percent of Me is You' are among her memorable songs.
History

On This Gay Day | Iconic artist Andy Warhol died in 1987

0
In just a few decades Warhol had made a mark on the art world.

Gordi shares video for new song ‘Peripheral Lover’

Graeme Watson -
Australian performer is gearing up to release their third album Like Plasticine and have just shared new track Peripheral Lover. Gordi explained how the...
Read more

Older LGBTI Voices Take Centre Stage in WA’s LGBTIQA+ Strategy

Graeme Watson -
Give your feedback.
Read more

‘Larcen C’ is a sensation, equally energetic and meditative

Graeme Watson -
This outstanding dance work is part of the 2025 Perth Festival.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture