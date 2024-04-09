On This Gay Day | Cynthia Nixon, Sir Robert Helpmann, Lil Nas X

Cynthia Nixon was born on this day in 1966

Actor, activist and director, Cynthia Nixon was born on this day in 1966.

Best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes on the TV series Sex and the City and its spin-off And Just Like That, Nixon has enjoyed a successful career on stage and screen, and also ventured into the political realm.

Nixon’s career began as a teenager when she appeared in television, film and theatre roles. She made her feature film debut appearing in 1980’s Little Darlings alongside Kristy McNichol and Tatum O’Neal. The same year she made her Broadway debut in a revival of The Philadelphia Story.

Outside of acting Nixon has always been an advocate for public education. In 2018 she entered the world of politics and ran to be the Governor of New York. She failed to get the Democrats endorsement and returned to acting.

Nixon’s first marriage was to school teacher Danny Moses, they have two children together. In 2012 she married her partner Christine Marinoni, a fellow education activist. In 2018 Nixon shared that her oldest child is transgender.

Sir Robert Helpmann was born on this day in 1909

Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director who made significant contributions to the arts industry.

Born in Mount Gambier, South Australia, in 1909, Helpmann began his career as a ballet dancer with the Vic-Wells Ballet in London. He quickly rose to prominence and was soon appointed as the principal dancer of the Sadler’s Wells Ballet, which later became the Royal Ballet.

Helpmann was known for his versatility as a dancer and his ability to portray a range of characters on stage, from romantic leads to villains.

In addition to his successful career as a dancer, Helpmann also made a name for himself in the film industry. He appeared in several films, including The Red Shoes, Around the World in 80 Days, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – where he played the villainous role of the Child Catcher. Helpmann’s acting skills were highly praised, and he won several awards for his performances on stage and screen.

Helpmann also had a passion for choreography and directing. He choreographed several ballets, including Hamlet, which was his most famous work. He also directed several productions for the Royal Ballet, including Giselle and Swan Lake. Helpmann’s work as a choreographer and director was highly innovative and influential, and he played a key role in shaping the direction of the ballet industry.

Helpmann became co-director of the Australian Ballet, in 1965, for whom he created several new ballets. He became sole director in 1975 but disagreements with the company’s board led to his dismissal a year later.

In recognition of his contributions to the arts, Helpmann was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1964 and was knighted in 1968. He continued to work in the arts industry until his death in 1986, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and creativity. Sir Robert Helpmann’s contributions to the arts industry have made him a celebrated figure in Australia and around the world.

He died in 1986 and was given a state funeral. Tributes were paid on both houses of parliament with Prime Minister Bob Hawke leading the words of praise.

“No one should underestimate Sir Robert Helpmann’s role in the development of the growing maturity of Australia’s art and culture. … He demonstrated to the world the diversity of this nation’s talents and capabilities.” the Prime Minister said.

Lil Nas X celebrates his birthday today

Even at his young age Lil Nas X has already made his mark on the music industry and earned his place in history.

Born Montero Lamar Hill on this day in 1999 he scored a massive hit in 2019 with Old Town Road which went on to enjoy the longest run at the Number 1 spot in the Billboard Charts since they began in 1958. The song spent 19 weeks at the top of the charts. The songs success was propelled by several remixes including one featuring country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X continued his success with his debut album Montero which included the hits Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Industry Baby and That’s What I Want. A fair amount of controversy was created by his provocative videos and live performances.

The artist shared that he was gay on the last day of Pride month in 2019, and his sexuality has been front and centre in his work ever since.