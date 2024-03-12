Nominate a community champion in Westfield Local Heroes



Nominations are open for Westfield Local Heroes, an initiative celebrating champions in our communities.

The celebration highlights the work of changemakers, innovators, volunteers and communities leaders who go above and beyond for the people in their lives.

Community members are invited to nominate their heroes, with three finalists being chosen for each Westfield shopping centre across Australia and New Zealand.

Successful nominees at each Westfield centre will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the organisation or group they represent. The remaining two finalists per centre will receive $5,000 for towards their cause.

Heroes can be nominated for their contributions to family and youth support, health and wellbeing, inclusion and equality, community resilience and environmental sustainability.

Nominations close Monday 18 March. For more information, head to westfield.com.au

