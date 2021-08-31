Nominate a worthy recipient for the Out for Australia 30 Under 30 awards

People | Filed under Life Posted by admin

Nominations for Out for Australia’s 30 Under 30 Awards close at midnight tomorrow.

So time is running out for you to champion all the incredible LGBTQIA+ young leaders and changemakers under 30.

If you know someone who is leading the way and breaking down barriers, and you haven’t submitted your nomination, you’ve only got until midnight (AEST) on Thursday to submit.

Why should you nominate someone for a 30 Under 30 Award?

To recognise their contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community

To champion their success in their industry

To bring underrepresented experiences to the forefront

To appreciate their qualities as a role model

Also there’s nothing stopping you from nominating yourself for the awards.

Head to the Out for Australia website and put someone forward.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.