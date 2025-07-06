Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Alison Goldfrapp, dearALICE, Hugel, Skuzland, Kae Tempest and the return of Arrested Development.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added them to our Spotify playlist too.

Alison Goldfrapp – Hey Hi Hello

We’ve been treated to another tune from Alison Goldfrapp’s upcoming album Flux which will arrive on 15th August. This one’s a little mellower than the first few singles, but still delicious.

Arrested Development – Pack It Out

When they arrived on the scene in 1992 Arrested Development were huge. Their debut album 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of… spawned many chart hits. They’ve never returned to those heights, but have kept on making music all the same. Their sophomore album Zingalamaduni is one of my all time favourites. This new tune is from their 13th album Adult Contemporary Hip Hop.

Kae Tempest – Sunshine on Catford

Self Titled the 4th album from wordsmith Kae Tempest arrived on Friday. Here’s another slice of goodness. The album includes collaborations with Tom Rowlands from Chemical Brothers, Young Fathers, Tawiah and Connie Constance.

Skuzland – Rockstar Baby

Skuzland comprises Ugly Worldwide and Robot Moonjuice. Ugly is a former Chicago Club Kid who has worked in the fashion world, while Robot is a Harlem native whose made queer multi-media projects, fine art and theatre. They’ve put out a couple of tracks and this is their latest.

dearALICE – Drums

This is a British boyband put together for a Korean pop-star show. Meet James, Dexter, Olly, Reese and Blaise. They’re like East 17 or Take That for a new generation.

Hugel, Dawty featuring Preston Harris – Loosen Up

Hugel has shared his excitement about this smooth new tune.



“I am so excited to release this one on ‘Make the Girls Dance Records,’ it’s one that gets everyone singing and dancing every time it gets played. The mix between RNB & Afro House came together so naturally that songs like this are the reason I started ‘Make the Girls Dance Records.’ Excited to keep dancing with you guys to this one.” he said.

You can listen to the full Fresh Tracks playlist on Spotify.