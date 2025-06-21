Now You Know: Five quick news stories

Suspect in shooting of US lawmakers had a history of anti-LGBTIQA+ campaigning

US authorities this week arrested 57-year-old Vance Boelter. He is accused of impersonating a police officer and then killing Minnesota state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. The couple were shot and killed at their home In Brooklyn Park.

He also allegedly shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their property, both survived.

Police arrested Boelter after a two day manhunt. They reportedly found him with at least three AK-47 assault rifles, and a nine millimeter handgun. He is also alleged to have been in a position with a list of 70 individuals that police believe were potential targets. Police describe those on the list as Democrats or people connected to organizations that support reproductive choice or other liberal causes.

Boelter is a Christian Minister who also worked in the security field in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a 2023 video he tells an audience that “people don’t know what sex they are” because the devil “has gotten so far into their mind and their soul.”

Christian Rock singer Michael Tait accused of sexual assault

Michael Tait was the lead singer of Christian rock band Newsboys for over two decades until he left the band earlier this year.

Previously Tait was a member of the hugely popular DC Talk, who released five albums between 1988 and 2001, he then went on to front his own band Tait, before joining Newsboys.

Now the singer has published a letter to his Instagram account saying that for decades he’s lived a double life confirming that reports of drug use and sexual activity are “sadly, largely true”.

Earlier this year Christian media outlet The Roys Report published allegations that Tait had ongoing alcahol and substance abuse issues and a history of predatory sexual behaviour against young men.



Their investigation included three young men who had been on tour with the band, all three were 22-year-old at the time of alleged assaults. Two men said that had passed out after drinking with Tait and later woken to find him massaging their genitals. A third said Tait massaged his back while they were skinny dipping and later invited his to share his king-size bed, where the singer allegedly non-consensually massaged his anal region.

In his Instagram post Tait said :For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way.”

Tait said he disagreed with some of the details of the accusations made against him but did not “dispute the substance of them.”

An investigation by The Guardian found that knowledge of Tait’s behaviour was an ‘open secret’ within the Christian music world.



They have also published more allegations against Tait, including one claim that he supplied cocaine and alcohol to an underage teenager who he later allegedly drugged and abused. They also included reports from two other men who alleged they had been molested by the singer. Tait has not responded to the most recent accusations.

British football team Tottenham Hotspur have been hit with a £75,000 over an incident last year where their fans were heard making an anti-LGBTQI+ chant.

The incident happened at a game against Manchester United last September. At the time the club said they would work with police to identify the people responsible for the “abhorrent homophobic chanting”.

The Football Association initially handed out a £150,000 fine, but it was reduced on appeal.

“It was alleged that Tottenham Hotspur failed to ensure its spectators and or supporters… conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation around both the 49th and 79th minutes,” the FA said.

Bid on Boy George’s Hat

US organisation GLAAD are doing some fundraising via an online auction and there’s a lot of interesting things up for grabs if you’re ready to write a cheque.

A meet and greet with Shakira in Las Vegas, or a chance to meet and sing with David Archuleta, a private knitting lesson with Tom Daley, catch up with Orville Peck or Margaret Cho, be backstage at a Sandra Bernhard show, or head off to see Melissa Ethridge and take home a signed guitar.

Boy George has donated one of his signature hats, that he’s added some artwork to. He’s written “Boy George Worn This Hat” around it’s brim.

Place your bids.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons shares that she’s bisexual

Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has shared that she’s bisexual. The Modern Family actor drew upon a classic scene from the much loved TV show to share her news.

Anderson-Emmons played Lily on the show from its third season until the conclusion of the show at the end of its eleventh season.

In the scene the five year old declares that she’s gay, which leads to questioning from her same-sex parent Cam and Mitch.

Lily shares that her school friend Aldo’s parents are Italian, so he has Italian heritag, and as Mitch and Cam are gay, she’s gay too.

Anderson-Emmons, who is now 18-years-old, drew upon the scene to make her own announcement. She posted an Instagram video where she lip-synced to the sound of the scene, while writing on the post, “People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi).”