NSW government promises review of gender health services

New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park has promised a review of services at the Gender Clinic at Sydney’s Westmead hospital following an investigation by the ABC’s Four Corners program.

Warning: This story has details of suicide, gender dysphoria and eating disorders which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The program which aired on Monday night revealed that the clinic had only treated a small handful of patients in 2023.

The delay in seeing patients has been attributed to staff resignations following the publication of controversial research from doctors from within the hospital, but outside the field of gender treatment.

A paper published in 2021, that was endorsed by the hospital’s hierarchy, studied 79 patients who had engaged with the gender service and suggested that 22 per cent of patients resolved their gender issues without medical intervention.

The paper has been trumpeted by anti-transgender activists as proof that the affirmation model of care used by gender clinics across Australia should be abandoned.

Other medical experts have criticised the paper’s assumptions – highlighting that some of the patients being included in the percentage of patients described as resolved would never have qualified for treatment in the first place.

The Four Corners report also included an interview with a the parents of a transgender teenage boy named Noah.

They shared that while they had managed to get assistance for their son’s eating disorder via the hospital, they had not been able to get support for his gender dysphoria. Their son later took his own life.

The health minister told the ABC’s RN Breakfast that the Sax Institute would be brought in to establish new care guidelines for the treatment of gender dysphoria at the hospital.

The Minister said the reports that families in need had been unable to get support from the hospital was extremely concerning.

“It will look at that research, it will look at the concerns raised by some of the clinicians, but it will also be looking at the research and evidence across the board in relation to this treatment and care, and health services in this space, to make sure the hubs that we have are providing the best care, evidence based care that’s up-to-date,” Ryan Clark said.

The minister also said a new gender hub for patients under the age of 25 would be established in the south east within the next nine months. Clark conceded that the long promised new facility had taken too long to get off the ground.

The minister also committed to establish an advisory body which would allow transgender and gender diverse people to have input on health care practices. The department will also establish a clinical advisory committee to assist in establishing best practices.

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) has shared their view on the announcement calling on the government to focus on “rigorous evidence over opinions” to ensure that trans and gender diverse young people have access to the care they need, at the right time, where they live.

LHA said they firmly opposes harmful misinformation that endangers the lives and mental health of trans and gender diverse individuals.

“These unfounded claims perpetuate stigma and isolation, disregarding the overwhelming consensus within the medical and psychological communities.” the group said in a media statement.

LHA is calling on all Australian governments to invest in multidisciplinary care, including peer and social support and ethical research with the community, to improve services and reduce waiting lists.

“Studies consistently show that denying access to gender affirming care, and subjecting trans and gender diverse young people to hostility that negatively impacts their mental health. Depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicidality rates are a result of barriers to care, discrimination, and stigma.” they said.

LHA CEO Nicky Bath said communities must foster inclusive and supportive environments, free from hate speech and misinformation, to protect the lives of trans and gender diverse young people.

“Access to appropriate and affirming healthcare, including gender affirming care, saves lives and improves mental health outcomes,” Bath said.

LHA has rejected calls for an enquiry into gender affirming care, recognising the harm it will cause.

They say media outlets, public figures, and community leaders need to report responsibly, reject discrimination, and prioritise the well-being of young trans and gender diverse individuals.

The Australian Royal College of Physicians has previously rejected calls for an inquiry into transgender health arguing that it would do more harm than good.

According to Nicky Bath Australia has an insufficient number of gender affirming care providers.

“The clinicians and allied health providers that work in this space operate in hostile environments, are poorly funded and are continuously inappropriately critiqued. Affirming care services that include peer support need to be adequately funded for the work they do,” Bath said.

Jeremy Wiggins, the CEO of Transcend Australia, has also highlighted the importance of including representatives from the transgender and gender diverse communities in any review.

“We welcome the minister’s announcement … a framework that will help improve access to care for trans and gender diverse young people is sorely needed,” Wiggins told the ABC. “It needs to be co-designed with community for it to be effective.”

A spokesperson for the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network said all care at Westmead was “based on the best available medical evidence and is in line with international best practice”.

The hospital also defended the publication of the research papers questioning the affirmation model of care.

“SCHN is committed to providing transparency in communicating the results of research undertaken by the network and is informed by research in ensuring evidence-based care for children, young people and their families.” a spokesperson said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

