On This Gay Day | Gilbert Baker, designer of the Pride flag, died

Gilbert Baker, the designer who created the Pride flag, died on this day in 2017.

The rainbow flag that is a symbol for the LGBTI+ communities was created by Baker for San Francisco’s Freedom Day celebrations in 1976. Originally the flag had eight colours but since 1979 it has usually had six colours.

The colors were determined to symbolize: life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony (blue), and spirit (purple/violet). The removed colors stood for sexuality (pink) and art/magic (turquoise).

Baker created the flag after being challenged by gay rights activist Harvey Milk to create a symbol for the gay and lesbian community.

After Milk’s assassination in 1978 demand for the flag increased dramatically and it began to be commercially made. Due to a shortage of pink fabric the pink section was dropped, later the turquoise section was removed so the flag would look even when hung vertically.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 29, 2014: Gilbert Baker, creator of the Rainbow Pride Flag marches in the World Pride Parade.

Baker said he wanted to convey the idea of diversity and inclusion, using “something from nature to represent that our sexuality is a human right”.

Born in Kansas, Baker came to San Francisco in 1970 where he served as a medic in the US Army. After he was discharged from the army, he became involved in political activism. He worked as a professional flag designer.

In 1994 he moved to New York City where he lived for the rest of his life. For the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots he created the world’s largest flag, at that time, for the celebrations.

At the time of his passing screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who wrote the Oscar award winning film Milk and the mini-series When We Rise, noted Baker’s passing.

“Rainbows weep. Our world is far less colourful without you, my love. Gilbert Baker gave us the rainbow flag to unite us. Unite again.” Black posted to social media site Twitter.

Veteran activist Cleve Jones marked Baker’s passing noting their long friendship.

“My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship.” Jones posted.

Since Bakers passing newer versions of the flag that also incorporate the flags for transgender people, the intersex community, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Singer Tracy Chapman was born on this day in 1964

Tracy Chapman burst onto the music scene in 1988 with her self-titled debut album.

Her song Fast Car got unexpected additional exposure when she stepped in at the last minute to perform at a 70th birthday tribute concert for Nelson Mandella held in London. At the time Mandella was still a political prisoner in South Africa.

The song and album quickly raced up the charts with additional hits Talkin’ ’bout a Revolution and Baby Can I Hope You following.

So far Chapman has released eight albums of her mix of folk and blues sounds. Her most recent record was 2008’s Our Bright Future. While she appears to have stopped recording music and performing live, a new generation of artists have shown appreciation of her songwriting.

There’s been dance and country covers of Fast Car. American singer Luke Coombs scored a number one hit with her take on the track. Chapman surprised the audience at the 2024 Grammy Awards when she took to the stage to perform alongside Coombs.

Talkin’ ’bout a Revolution has been covered by Living Colour, Reel Big Fish, Chaka Demus and Pliers and many others, but rapper Nicki Minaj got into trouble when she sampled the song without Chapman’s permission.

Chapman has never spoken publicly about her private life, but she was in a relationship with The Color Purple author Alice Walker during the mid-90s.