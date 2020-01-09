On This Gay Day: Multiple celebrities came out to criticise Derek Jarman

Celebrities criticise Derek Jarman’s comments about Sir Ian McKellen

On this day is 1991 a public disagreement broke out between many LGBTIQ celebrities, and filmmaker Derek Jarman. Actor Ian McKellen had been granted a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Jarman publicly chastised McKellen for accepting the honour from the UK’s conservative government arguing that the same government that was honouring the LGBTI rights advocate had also been responsible for some of the most homophobic policies.

In response a number of celebrities and people with a public profile collectively said they wanted to “respectfully distance” themselves from Jarman’s comments and voiced support for McKellen. For many of the signatories of the statement, it was the first time they had publicly acknowledged that they were gay. Among the signees were Simon Callow, Michael Cashman, Nancy Diuguid, Simon Fanshawe, Stephen Fry, Philip Hedley, Bryony Lavery, Michael Leonard, David Lun, Tim Luscombe, Alec McCowen, Cameron Mackintosh, Pam St. Clement, John Schlesinger, Antony Sher, and Martin Sherm.

Also on this Day

On this day in 1978 a group of celebrities took out an advertisement in TIME magazine to ask what was hapening to LGBT rights in America. Sir John Gielgud, Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir and 26 other international celebrities signed the letter which asked “What’s Going on in America”.

Harvey Milk took office on this day in 1977, becoming the first openly gay person in the USA to be elected as a city official. He would be assassinated just eleven months later.

In 1988 in the United Kingdom more than 10,000 lesbians and gay men demonstrated their opposition to Clause 28 by marching through central London.

The new law declared that local government bodies “shall not intentionally promote homosexuality or publish material with the intention of promoting homosexuality” or “promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”. The law was introduced a few months later and stayed on the books until the year 2000.

Sadly in 2009 on this day Cynthia Nicole, a prominent transgender rights activist in Honduras, was fatally shot four times in the early hours of the morning in Comayaguela.

