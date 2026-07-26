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Graeme Watson

One killed and sixteen injured at Berlin Pride

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One person has been killed and 16 injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd near Berlin Pride celebrations on Saturday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to punish those responsible. The incident occurred on the outskirts of the city’s annual Pride celebrations, and police say they have identified a suspect who is known to authorities as a member of Berlin’s Islamist scene. The suspect has not yet been arrested.

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Berlin, Germany July 23 2023: Christopher Street Day. The Berlin Pride Celebration is a pride parade to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people and their allies. (Shutterstock).

Details of the incident remain unclear and investigations are ongoing. Police said a vehicle struck multiple people after entering the Tiergarten, the large park near the Brandenburg Gate. Witnesses reported that at around 10pm, a white van swerved into a crowd near the area where the Pride parade had been held earlier in the day. After the van crashed into a tree, the driver reportedly left the vehicle and fled the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one person had died and 16 others were injured, some with life-threatening injuries. They also said authorities had identified a suspect.

“We have now identified a suspected perpetrator. Measures against this suspected perpetrator, who has not yet been arrested, are underway. However, this suspected perpetrator is known to the police as a member of the Islamist scene here in Berlin,” the spokesperson said.

Berlin Pride, known locally as Christopher Street Day (CSD), takes its name from Christopher Street in New York City, the location of the Stonewall Inn, where the 1969 riots that helped ignite the modern gay rights movement took place.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described the deadly incident as “an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society”.

“Following a peaceful and colourful CSD, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal manner,” he wrote on X. “Berlin is the city of freedom, and our freedom has today been attacked in the most appalling way. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends.”

Organisers of the Pride celebrations immediately cancelled all remaining activities and asked participants to leave the area and return home. Performances taking place in front of the Brandenburg Gate were halted.

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