One Nation moves motion to remove gender identity from Sex Discrimination Act

Senator Pauline Hanson has announced she’ll move a motion to amend the federal Sex Discrimination Act to remove protections on the basis of gender identity.

The senator’s move comes in the wake of the Giggle versus Tickle court decision which testing the changes to the legislation that were introduced by the Gillard government in 2013.

Senator Hanson said the law needed to be amended to protect the rights, privacy and safe spaces for “biological women”.

Senator Pauline Hanson

“As we saw in the case of Sall Grover’s ‘Giggle’ app, biological women’s private spaces and rights are being attacked by biological men.” Senator Hanson said in a media release.

“However the court ruled in favour of a biological male who had changed their gender identity, allowing them access to this woman-only space.”

“Our intention is to return the definition of men and women to their original meaning, as defined by human biology. This is about acknowledging reality.” Senator Hanson said.

The One Nation leader also said she had a warning for the Albanese government, calling on them not to oppose her bill.

In recent years Senator Hanson’s party had put forward a number of bills that have been blocked by Labor, The Greens and members of the cross-bench.