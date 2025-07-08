Search
Indications blessings of same-sex unions will remain under Pope Leo XIV

News

A senior Vatican official has indicated that priests will still be allowed to provide blessings on same-sex unions under Pope Leo XIV.

The previous pontiff Pope Francis broke new ground when he gave permission for clergy to bless same-sex unions, while also maintaining the church’s belief that marriage should only be between a man and a woman. They have been fears that the new Pope would roll back the practice.

In a brief interview Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, the head of the Vatican’s doctrine office indicated that the practice would remain.

Pope Leo XIV.

While the comments have been welcomed by LGBTIQA+ Catholic groups, the passing comment falls short of a formal statement from The Vatican that many people are hoping for.

Pope Francis made the declaration in December 2023, and it received criticism from conservative Catholics. Many were hoping that the new Pope would take a stand against the practice.

Asked on Thursday, July 3, by Il Messaggero whether Pope Leo would rescind the guidance, Fernández, who had met privately with Pope Leo earlier that same day, responded “I really don’t think so — the declaration will remain.”

In a previous interview published in May Cardinal Fernández had said he thought Pope Leo XIV would “reinterpret” the decision.

Hero Image: Pope Leo XIV By Edgar Beltrán, The Pillar, CC BY-SA 4.0.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

