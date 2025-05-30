Paul Zahra signs on as patron of Pride in Diversity

Pride in Diversity, Australia’s leading not-for-profit employer support programme for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion, has today announced the appointment of Paul Zahra as its new Patron.

A respected business leader, former CEO of David Jones and the Australian Retailers Association, Zahra is one of Australia’s most influential advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The announcement was made at the annual LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards in Sydney, attended by over 1,000 business leaders and diversity practitioners. The organisation says Zahra’s appointment marks a new chapter for the programme, which has been instrumental in advancing equity and inclusion across Australian workplaces since its inception in 2010.

Zahra succeeds outgoing Patrons Professor Jennifer Westacott AO and Alan Joyce AC, who are stepping down after eight years of committed service. Both have played a vital role in championing LGBTQ+ inclusion through their leadership and advocacy.

“It has been an honour to serve as Patron of Pride in Diversity,” said Westacott. “We have been patrons for eight years. It is important that this program continues to have fresh eyes and vision, and we feel it is now time to hand over the reins to the next group of Patrons.”

Paul Zahra it was an honour to be asked to take on the role.

“I was honoured to be asked by both Jennifer and Alan to take on the role of Patron. Pride in Diversity is a wonderful programme that has had a profound impact on workplace culture and has been pivotal in embedding equity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people into mainstream Diversity and Inclusion practice in Australia.”

Pride in Diversity, launched in 2010 by The Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG, has been instrumental in advancing workplace equity, inclusion, and support for LGBTQ+ employees across Australia.

Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of Pride Inclusion Programmes and one of Pride in Diversity’s founding team members, welcomed Zahra’s appointment, emphasising the importance of strong leadership amid growing global challenges to DEI work.

“The work of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is facing significant global headwinds. Now more than ever, we need leaders who will champion the message that diversity matters, inclusion matters, and equity is for all employees. We are thrilled that Paul Zahra has taken on this important role as Patron and look forward to working with him as we move into a new chapter for Pride in Diversity,” Emsen-Hough said.

Pride in Diversity is currently finalising the appointment of a new Patron to succeed Professor Westacott, with an announcement expected shortly.