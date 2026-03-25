Peking Duk announce their debut album ‘Paradise’ is on its way

The long wait for new Peking Duk music is finally over, with the multi-platinum selling duo unveiling their first new single since 2024, and at the same time announcing their debut Peking Duk album, set to drop in August this year.

Thrills sees Peking Duk team up with US rapper and singer Rico Nasty for what is the first tasty morsel of Peking Duk’s first ever album, Paradise, out August 14th. The duo have been releasing music since 2011 but have never put out an album.

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Peking Duk with Rico Nasty.

Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles explains what Thrills is all about.

“Thrills is about those moments in life that pull you out of the dark and into the light to make you realise you’re so much better off where you are. It makes you realise you can stand on your own two feet with a smile on your dial and move forward with grace and passion and most of all fun in your heart.”

Adam Hyde, the other half of the Peking Duk duo, said working with rapper Rico Nasty was a “bucket list” wish.

“Rico Nasty has been top five dead or alive in my eyes for a very long time. Ever since I heard her work with Kenny Beats years ago I’ve been obsessed. Having Rico bless this tune is nothing short of an honour.”

Rico Nasty was also enthused about the collaboration.

“I loved working with Adam and Reuben and I’m so excited our track “Thrills” is out now. Hopefully I get to see y’all soon…now bump that shit!”

Peking Duk’s debut album Paradise will be out on 14th August.

Whether they’re headlining festivals, playing surprise sets, or bringing chaos to the now-iconic Bunnings Rave, Peking Duk remain Australia’s undisputed party-starters. With all their success over the years, it might come as a surprise that Peking Duk have never released an album.

Styles explains, “Our debut album Paradise is something new from us – it’s adventurous both sonically and thematically. It’s got a little more depth which can be dived into as it’s a full length record and we can’t wait to share with everyone and hopefully they join us on the journey to paradise. We’ve come together and made something we are so proud of and we can’t wait to share it.”

The accompanying music video for “Thrills” was directed by Owen Trevor and is the first of a series of short films from Paradise.