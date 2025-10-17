Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and husband Mark Manio Hoying expecting first child

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his husband Mark Manio Hoying have shared that their expecting their first child via a surrogate.

The singer is currently competing in the US series of Dancing with the Stars where he shared the news.

- Advertisement -

“We have one more piece of news for you: We’re having a baby,” Mark told Scott’s dance partner Rylee Arnold in a pre-performance video package. “Our surrogate is pregnant!”

Scott added, “We’re gonna be dads.”

Mark appeared with his husband at the beginning of his performance on this week’s edition of Dancing with the Stars before Scott launched into the foxtrot with Ryle, and then reappeared in the final moments of the dance.

Hoying and his husband were married in 2023 and this will be their first child. The couple began dating in 2017 and their wedding was officiated by singer Christina Perri.

When the announcement went to air on television, they also posted a clip to their Instagram accounts sharing the moment they discovered they were going to be dads.

Hoying has released eleven albums with acapella group Pentatonix, and in 2023 put out his debut studio album Parallel. Since then he’s released a string on non-album singles including Flaunt It, Mad About You, Pray and Great Rainbow.