Perth Centre for Photography calls out for Queer Collective 2022

All members of WA’s LGBTQIA+/Queer community are invited to submit photographic work into the Perth Centre for Photography’s Queer Collective 2022.

The centre highlights the intersection of modern arts and LGBTQIA+ advocacy is a cornucopia of engagement opportunities for a community that has been historically marginalised, discriminated against, and misunderstood, noting that queer folk have long utilised art spaces to celebrate, liberate, and validate their bodies, identities, experiences, and their existence.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

As part of PrideFEST 2022, PCP will showcase a selection of digital images on the Northbridge Piazza Screen during ‘PrideFEST’ celebrations and on the Perth Centre for Photography Nightworks screen.

This is a chance for the LGBTQIA+/Queer community to utilise PCPs reach and the Northbridge Piazza’s central location as a public conduit; to share their voices, advocate for their community, and continue the Pride Collective WA’s vision for what is now commonly known as “‘PrideFEST.”

Themes related to protest, visibility/love, exclusion/discrimination, gender/trans rights, and personal topics relating to the individual’s identity and life as LGBTQIA+/Queer person are welcome.

Eligibility: Queer Collective is open to all members of the WA LGBTQIA+/Queer community.

Submission fee: Free

Submission Deadline: 23 November 2022 midnight (AWST)

Digital Screenings: Northbridge Piazza Screen launch, 26 November 2022. The screening will also be shown on the Perth Centre for Photography’s Nightworks Screen until 24 December 2022.

Submit your photos via their online form.

OIP Staff

