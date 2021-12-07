Perth Comedy Festival reveals world-class lineup for 2022

Bringing together world class comedians and homegrown favourites, the Perth Comedy Festival returns to the Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, the Rechabite and Freo Social from 29 April – 15 May, 2022.

Aussie cooking iso-comedian, mental health advocate and award-winning author Nat’s What I Reckon delivers Uncooked on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th May at the Regal Theatre. Audiences can expect an epic live multimedia piss-taking extravaganza wrapped up in a message of positivity, kindness and inclusivity. However, please note: this is not a cooking show.

Karen From Finance is also restaging her debut one woman show Out of Office; featuring her trademark high-camp and hilarious mashups, plus all the tomfoolery you can poke a presentation pointer at. Pack your calculators, save your spread sheets and say goodbye to the 80-hour work week in favour of this one-woman journey of self-discovery… and self-annihilation, Saturday 14th May at the Regal Theatre.

Award-winning comedian Melanie Bracewell (NZ) visits us from across the ditch to perform Ooh La La on Saturday 7th May at The Regal Theatre and festival circuit stalwart, UK funny-man Stephen K Amos, returns to Australia nearly two years later than originally planned (thanks, pandemic) – performing Friday 13th and Saturday 14th May at the Regal Theatre.

Aussie’s Aaron Chen, Christian Hull, Lawrence Mooney, Luke Heggie, (adopted Aussie) Ivan Aristigueta, Nazeem Hussain, Nick Cody and local ladies Becky Lucas, Kirsty Webeck, Michelle Brasier and Chris Ryan round out this official first announcement, with more acts to be announced next week!

The Perth Comedy Festival presents two Gala’s at The Regal Theatre on the 4th and 11th of May as well as showcases for our friends south of the river at Freo Social on the 5th and 12th of May.

Perth Comedy Festival runs from April 29 – May 15. For tickets and more info head to perthcomedyfestival.com

