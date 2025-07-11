Search
G Flip shares more music from their upcoming album

Culture

G Flip’s third album Dream Ride doesn’t arrive until September, but tracks from the upcoming album are arriving thick and fast.

Following on from previous singles Disco Cowgirl and Big Ol’ Hammer, comes In Another Life.

Speaking about the new album G Flip says it takes a lot of inspiration from the 1980s, and she’s dreamed up an alter-ego that help inspired her work.

“When diving in and writing this record, I was sonically captivated by the 80’s. I love the use of reverb, the drum tones, all the sonics, the musicality, the soloing, and big drum moments.” the performer shared.

“I also really wanted to make a world to accompany the music and storytelling. I kept asking myself, ‘Who would I have been in the 80’s? What would I wear, what haircut would I have, and what car would I drive?’

“The answer is Butch Springsteen, the masc lesbian, non-binary, drumming, singing pop star that never existed. Doing a lot of late night driving to and from the studio, car themed lyrics kept pouring into the music, and the Dream Ride began. I also love old cars and totally wanted to drive a Barracuda around.” 

Over the next few days G Flip is hosting some fan events on the east coast, including one today in Brisbane.

The Australian musician has so far put out two albums, their most recent being 2023’s Drummer. Which spawned four hit singles.

G Flip delivered a memorable performance to Perth audiences when they appeared at the Spilt Milk House Party in late 2024.

