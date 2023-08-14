Perth’s Zoë Ventoura to star in national tour of ‘Chicago’

A sizzling star-studded cast has been announced for the new Australian tour of one of Australia’s favourite musicals, Chicago. Heading the cast is Perth raised actor Zoë Ventoura best known for her roles on Packed to the Rafters and Home and Away.

Tickets go on pre-sale today in Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne, with general public tickets on sale from Friday 18 August.

The show which was described by the The Times UK as “The sharpest, slickest show on the block” will play at Crown Theatre, Perth from November, the Lyric Theatre QPAC from January 2024, and at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne from March 2024.

It was also announced that Chicago will play at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney from June 2024 – waitlist now at chicagomusical.com.au to be first to buy tickets.

Returning to the stage to play the powerful and glamorous Velma Kelly is one of Australia’s favourite actors, Zoë Ventoura. After starting her career on the musical theatre stage, Zoë spent many years working on television and in film, and is best known for her roles as Mel Rafter in the original cast of Packed To The Rafters and as Dr Alex Nielson in Home and Away.

Joining her as the irreverent and determined Roxie Hart is musical theatre star Lucy Maunder, who is currently playing the role of Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins. Lucy has shone in many musical productions including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun Home, Matilda: The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Grease and Pippin.

One of Australian theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony Warlow, will step into the shoes of the cunning and charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn. A beloved and prolific star on Broadway and across

Australia, Anthony’s notable musical theatre roles include lead roles in The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, Annie, The Secret Garden, Guys and Dolls, My Fair Lady, Man of La Mancha, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Les Misérables.

As Roxie’s gullible and hapless husband, Amos, will be much-loved comedy icon and character actor Peter Rowsthorn. Recognized as long-suffering husband and pants-man Brett Craig on the hugely successful television series Kath & Kim, Peter has performed in many Australian television comedy series and on stage across the country.

Following her star turn as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Asabi Goodman joins the cast as the tough and sassy prison warden Matron ‘Mama’ Morton. Asabi has starred in the Australian premieres of Once On This Island, The Revolutionists and Disenchanted.

S. Valeri will feature as the soft-hearted crime reporter Mary Sunshine, while the talented group of ensemble and swings comprises Hayden Baum, Devon Braithwaite, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Todd Dewberry, Louis Fontaine, Sarah Heath, Scout Hook, Matthew Jenson, Ethan Jones, Savannah Lind, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Nathan Pinnell, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Priscilla Stavrou and Romina Villafranca.

“What an extraordinary cast we have assembled for Chicago,” said producer John Frost. “I’m delighted to bring Anthony Warlow back to the stage after his huge success in New York, in what is

surely a perfect role for his talents. How could Velma and Roxie resist this clever and conniving Billy Flynn?”

“I’m very excited to welcome Zoë Ventoura to a Crossroads Live production, in what is sure to be a career highlight as Velma, and to welcome back Lucy Maunder as Roxie after working with her on Dr Zhivago, Grease and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“Peter Rowsthorn will be a sensational Mr Cellophane, and Asabi Goodman astounded us in Hairspray so I know will blow the roof off as Matron Mama Morton.

“Chicago has everything that people love about a Broadway musical – a story of fame, fortune and all that jazz, one show-stopping number after another and the most amazing dancing you’ve ever

seen. We are thrilled to bring the razzle dazzle of this New York institution back to Australia.”

The longest-running show now playing on Broadway, this scorching hot masterpiece includes a glittering score that includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle. Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago has been honoured with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.

