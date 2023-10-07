Pet Shop Boys says Drake used their song without permission

British band Pet Shop Boys says they were surprised to hear one of their classic songs included within one of the tracks on the new album from Drake.

The Canadian rapper has just released his eighth studio album For All The Dogs and it includes guest appearances from Teezo, Touchdown, 21 Savage, J Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexxy Red and Lil Yachty.

The collaboration with Chief Keef is a track called All The Parties and its writing is credited to eight different songwriters.

Missing from the list though is Neil Tennent and Chris Lowe, who have shared their surprised and possible frustration that the song includes a segment from their iconic hit West End Girls.

In the middle of the new track Drake slips in a few lines from the song that gave the British duo their first hit back in 1985.

To the tune of the Pet Shop Boys hit Drake suddenly begins singing about “West End girls and East End boys” around 2:38 seconds into his new song.

“It’s 6, our town a dead-end world,” Drake sings on the track. “East End boys and West End girls, yeah.”

Pet Shop Boys posted their concerns to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText #kobaltmusic #WestEndgirls #Drake #PetShopBoys pic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023

Representatives for Drake are yet to respond to the allegation.

