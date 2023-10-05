Peter Kift departs Yirra Yaakin after a decade of growth and acclaim

The board of Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company has announced that General Manager Peter Kift will be leaving the company at the end of 2023.

The organisation’s chair Debra Miller said it was sad news to share with the company’s supporters.

“Peter has been in the role for over ten years and during that time has ably managed the company through a range of challenges, including the difficult years of the COVID 19 lockdowns. He leaves the company in a very sound financial position, with a dedicated team committed to taking the company forward”, Miller noted.

Kift’s involvement with the organisation goes beyond his ten plus years as General Manager. He joined the Finance Advisory Committee from 2007 to 2011 as the external accountant, so he has been a part of the Yirra Yaakin family for over half of its 30 years of sharing of Aboriginal stories through the power of theatre.

“Peter has made an enormous contribution to the success of Yirra Yaakin over the past ten plus years. His skill in managing the company’s finances has been especially important over the past few years of unprecedented change. Throughout his tenure, his enthusiasm and commitment have been exemplary, and we will miss him greatly.” Miller said.

During his time in the General Manager role Kift has worked alongside several Artistic Directors and help build audiences and an impressive program of innovative works. The company also moved from it’s longstanding home in Murray Street to take up residence at the Subiaco Arts Centre.

Prior to joining Yirra Yaakin, Kift was the Finance and Facilites Manager at the WA AIDS Council and had previously worked with a wide range of organisations including YMCA Victoria and independent screen resource organisation Open Channel. After he finishes up at the theatre company, he’s off on a “big adventure”.

Kift will leave the company on 15 December and the search has commenced to recruit a suitable candidate in time to ensure a smooth handover.

OIP Staff

