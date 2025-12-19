Pill testing will come to Victoria’s Pride Street Party

The Victorian Government is bringing its mobile pill testing service to the 2026 Pride Street Party – the first time it has been trialed at a street festival since the service began operating last year.

Minister for Mental Health Ingrid Stitt and Minister for Equality Vicki Ward today announced that pill testing will be available at the event on Sunday, 8 February, giving festival-goers access to life-saving drug checking and harm reduction advice.

- Advertisement -

Victoria’s Mental Health Minister Ingrid Stitt.

Mental Health Ingrid Stitt said the the service reduces drug harm.

“Our pill testing trial is saving lives and strengthening our drug surveillance system – and we’re making sure that the service is reaching more Victorians so they can see what’s really in their substances.

“While no illicit substance is safe, we want people to have the health information they need to reduce drug harm.” Stitt said.

Equality Minister Vicki Ward said the initiative was about making everyone feel safe.

“The Pride Street Party is one of the most fun and vibrant days of the incredible Midsumma Festival – we’re ensuring that everyone has access to the advice and support they need to stay safe.”

Delivered by the Labor Government, in partnership with Midsumma Festival, Victoria’s Pride Street Party is an annual event in Fitzroy showcasing LGBTIQA+ art, live music, performances and culture – bringing over 50,000 people together every summer to celebrate progress, love, and diversity.

The mobile pill testing service will be completely free, confidential and staffed by an experienced team of experts and peers who provide health information to help people make safer, more informed decisions.

The mobile service can test a range of drugs and if a high-risk substance is detected, the service will work with organisers to rapidly warn partygoers through geolocated alerts and event signage.

While the service seeks to save lives, reduce drug harm and improve public health at music festivals and major events, it is also reducing pressure on frontline services and enhancing Victoria’s drug surveillance capabilities by boosting early detection and rapid assessment of hazardous synthetic drugs substances.

Last summer, 10 drug notifications were issued across the five events with two escalating to statewide advisories.

To support more Victorians accessing life-saving advice, the Victorian Pill Testing Service fixed site in Fitzroy will expand its hours of operation over summer on Thursdays and Fridays and will be open on additional days in the lead up to New Year’s Eve.

The roll out comes after a recent drug alert warned of high-dose MDMA circulating in Victoria, highlighting the need for accessible harm-reduction advice.

The Victorian Pill Testing Service is delivered by the trusted consortium of Youth Support and Advocacy Service, The Loop Australia and Harm Reduction Victoria as part of an 18-month implementation trial.